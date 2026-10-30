Southern Bridge in Kyiv is being reopened again - for which vehicles and what about the metro

The Southern Bridge in Kyiv is being reopened to cars on October 30 following the Russian attack — from the left bank to the right bank. UNN reports this, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

Today, car traffic across the Southern Bridge from the left bank to the right bank is being restored. Starting October 30, vehicular traffic across the Southern Bridge from the left bank to the right bank of the capital is gradually being restored - the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

Which cars will be allowed to use the bridge

Initially, passage will be permitted in one lane for vehicles weighing up to 10 tonnes, including passenger cars - the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

The relevant decision, as stated, was made based on the results of a technical inspection of the bridge and the findings of an expert assessment by the National Infrastructure Development Institute.

What other restrictions are in place, and what about the metro

"Traffic in the direction from the right bank to the left bank remains closed for now. Technical work is ongoing in this section. We will provide additional information on the resumption of traffic," the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

At the same time, it is noted that "specialists from relevant municipal enterprises, together with scientists, are developing technical solutions for repairing the damaged structures of the Southern Bridge, including those that ensure the operation of the metro."

"We ask drivers to take the temporary restrictions into account when planning their routes," the Kyiv City State Administration stressed.

Kyiv residents are switching to scooters because the Southern Bridge is closed