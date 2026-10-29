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Kyiv residents are switching to scooters because the Southern Bridge is closed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

Kyiv residents cover the 4 km between Osokorky and Vydubychi on scooters in 10 minutes for 60–70 hryvnias. On foot, the journey takes up to an hour.

Kyiv residents are switching to scooters because the Southern Bridge is closed

In Kyiv, local residents are using rental electric scooters and bicycles to travel between the Osokorky and Vydubychi metro stations via the Southern Bridge, which has been closed to cars following Russian strikes. A scooter ride costs 60–70 hryvnias. This was reported by the public organization "Passengers of Kyiv" on October 29, according to UNN.

Details

"Kyiv residents have increased their use of rental electric scooters between the Osokorky and Vydubychi metro stations. It is possible to cross the Southern Bridge, which is closed to cars, by electric scooter in 10 minutes, paying 60–70 hryvnias for the service. At the same time, walking this 4-kilometer distance can take up to 1 hour. Currently, on the bridge on the Vydubychi metro side, there are a couple dozen scooters belonging to Bolt and only one from Bike Now. A Bolt specialist was also working on site, replacing batteries," the post says.

In addition, according to the public organization’s observations, people have set up an improvised bicycle parking area nearby. In particular, owners leave their bicycles, locking them to parts of the fencing. Presumably, after the end of the workday, they use them to get home across the bridge.

"We spoke with some scooter users, and they were pleased with this fast and inexpensive trip. The popularity of this shuttle-like movement by scooter is also growing because of the safety of travel—as cars are not driving at high speed in the adjacent lanes. Therefore, bicycles and electric scooters are currently a convenient, fairly safe, and certainly more cost-effective way to travel between the banks of the city than taxis," the post says.

Under these circumstances, "Passengers of Kyiv" called on representatives of the Transport Department of the Kyiv City State Administration and Kyivavtodor to temporarily remove at least one section of the crash barrier, so that people who arrive by scooter would not be forced to climb over the high barriers and get dirty, and also to remove the garbage from the spiral staircase, which Kyiv residents have begun using actively.

Reminder

From October 27 to November 1, traffic on the Southern Bridge will be partially restricted while the road surface is being repaired. Traffic toward the left bank will proceed only in the first lane.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyKyiv
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
War in Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv