The narrowest margin in history — Kane beat Mbappé by just 28 points in the Ballon d’Or vote

English forward of Bayern Munich Harry Kane, who won the Ballon d’Or, edged out French forward of Real Madrid Kylian Mbappé by just 28 points in the voting, the smallest margin in the history of the award. This is reported by L'Équipe, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Harry Kane received 1,055 votes in the Ballon d’Or voting, and Kylian Mbappé received 1,027 votes. Thus, the Englishman edged out the Frenchman by just 28 points, one of the smallest margins in the history of the award.

Journalists gave 881 votes to Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, who finished third in the voting.

Top 10 in the 2026 Ballon d’Or voting:

Harry Kane - 1,055 points;

Kylian Mbappé - 1,027;

Lamine Yamal - 881;

Rodri - 726;

Lionel Messi - 612;

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 541;

Ousmane Dembélé - 418;

Erling Haaland - 378;

Michael Olise - 296;

Fabián Ruiz - 201.

Reminder

In London, at the Palladium Theatre, the winner of the Ballon d’Or was determined—the award for the world’s best footballer of the 2025/2026 season. Based on the voting results, the 70th anniversary award was won by Bayern Munich’s English forward Harry Kane.

In addition, Kane and Mexican Pachuca forward Charlyn Corral won the 2026 Gerd Müller Trophy, which is awarded to the most prolific forward of the previous season.