The narrowest margin in history — Kane beat Mbappé by just 28 points in the Ballon d’Or vote

$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
09:22 PM • 954 views
A conflict has erupted in Poland over the Constitutional Tribunal — people took to the streets to protestVideo
07:56 PM • 8926 views
The United States has approved the possible sale of 500 missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
07:07 PM • 11565 views
Influenza vaccination in Ukraine is delayed — the Ministry of Health cited the reasons
06:24 PM • 11938 views
Ukraine convenes the UN Security Council after 20 people were killed in Russian strikesVideo
04:36 PM • 20761 views
The talks in Abu Dhabi will pave the way for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin: the Foreign Ministry revealed the details
October 30, 02:55 PM • 26985 views
Zelenskyy will visit Turkey on October 31 - Erdogan's office
October 30, 02:33 PM • 22020 views
Ukrainian delegation with evacuated residents of Oleshky has set out for Anapa - ArakhamiaVideo
Exclusive
October 30, 02:30 PM • 15445 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, 13 of the 16 hearings scheduled for October were postponed
Exclusive
October 30, 02:03 PM • 25392 views
From the most powerful fleet to “disarmament for gas” - how Ukraine lost its strategic aviationPhotoVideo
October 30, 11:58 AM • 19243 views
NATO military chief sees no delays in Patriot deliveries to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
Slovakia has reopened the investigation into the transfer of MiG-29s to UkraineOctober 30, 12:09 PM • 11058 views
Beyond repair – the most powerful ship of the Russian Navy will be sent for scrapOctober 30, 02:14 PM • 17767 views
In Germany, 70 rescuers removed a drunk man from a tree after he was unable to climb down following a partyOctober 30, 02:32 PM • 16945 views
Europe will not be included in the trilateral group in Abu Dhabi: the Foreign Ministry revealed the format of the upcoming talks04:44 PM • 12592 views
All seven finalists for the 2027 Car of the Year turned out to be electric carsPhoto05:27 PM • 12991 views
Publications
All seven finalists for the 2027 Car of the Year turned out to be electric carsPhoto05:27 PM • 13011 views
From the most powerful fleet to “disarmament for gas” - how Ukraine lost its strategic aviationPhotoVideo
Exclusive
October 30, 02:03 PM • 25392 views
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
Exclusive
October 30, 09:52 AM • 32664 views
How cleaning affects the energy of the homeOctober 30, 07:51 AM • 34215 views
Shelters, postponements, and new requirements: how the Cabinet of Ministers plans to change the way businesses operate during an air raid alertOctober 29, 07:49 PM • 21857 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Dnipro (city)
Oleshky
Advertisement
UNN Lite
This Week’s New Movies: Seven Premieres Worth Seeing on the Big ScreenVideo07:30 PM • 2836 views
The Manchester City forward received special recognition from Instagram — the player's profile was given a blue background PhotoVideo06:04 PM • 4288 views
In Germany, 70 rescuers removed a drunk man from a tree after he was unable to climb down following a partyOctober 30, 02:32 PM • 16964 views
Ian McKellen paid tribute to his "X-Men" co-star Patrick Stewart and recalled their friendshipOctober 30, 08:10 AM • 25552 views
The star of "X-Men" and "Star Trek," Patrick Stewart, has diedPhotoOctober 29, 10:56 PM • 31945 views
Actual
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Mikoyan MiG-29
Film
Series

The narrowest margin in history — Kane beat Mbappé by just 28 points in the Ballon d’Or vote

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

Harry Kane won the 2026 Ballon d’Or, beating Kylian Mbappé by 28 points. Lamine Yamal came third with 881 points.

The narrowest margin in history — Kane beat Mbappé by just 28 points in the Ballon d’Or vote

English forward of Bayern Munich Harry Kane, who won the Ballon d’Or, edged out French forward of Real Madrid Kylian Mbappé by just 28 points in the voting, the smallest margin in the history of the award. This is reported by L'Équipe, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Harry Kane received 1,055 votes in the Ballon d’Or voting, and Kylian Mbappé received 1,027 votes. Thus, the Englishman edged out the Frenchman by just 28 points, one of the smallest margins in the history of the award.

Journalists gave 881 votes to Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, who finished third in the voting.

Top 10 in the 2026 Ballon d’Or voting:

  • Harry Kane - 1,055 points;
    • Kylian Mbappé - 1,027;
      • Lamine Yamal - 881;
        • Rodri - 726;
          • Lionel Messi - 612;
            • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 541;
              • Ousmane Dembélé - 418;
                • Erling Haaland - 378;
                  • Michael Olise - 296;
                    • Fabián Ruiz - 201.

                      Reminder

                      In London, at the Palladium Theatre, the winner of the Ballon d’Or was determined—the award for the world’s best footballer of the 2025/2026 season. Based on the voting results, the 70th anniversary award was won by Bayern Munich’s English forward Harry Kane.

                      In addition, Kane and Mexican Pachuca forward Charlyn Corral won the 2026 Gerd Müller Trophy, which is awarded to the most prolific forward of the previous season.

                      Pavlo Bashynskyi

                      SportsNews of the World
                      2026 FIFA World Cup
                      Real Madrid
                      Lionel Messi