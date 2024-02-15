The share of those who believe that the country is going in the wrong direction has increased in Ukraine - KIIS

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102039 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128824 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129939 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171435 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169335 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275638 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177841 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167013 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148720 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244333 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101656 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85971 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82614 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94950 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35548 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275632 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244329 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229545 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254996 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240882 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3933 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128815 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103729 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103859 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120165 views
Actual
The share of those who believe that the country is going in the wrong direction has increased in Ukraine - KIIS

The share of those who believe that the country is going in the wrong direction has increased in Ukraine - KIIS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21992 views

According to a new poll, the share of Ukrainians who believe that things in the country are heading in the wrong direction has increased from 32% in December 2023 to 46% in February 2024.

In February, compared to December 2023, the share of Ukrainians who believe that things in the country are developing in the wrong direction increased. This is stated in a new survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, UNN reports.

Details

Based on the survey results, sociologists concluded that the share of those who believe that things are moving in the right direction continues to decline in Ukraine. Compared to December 2023, the number of those who believe things are going in the wrong direction has increased for the first time. Thus, in December 2023, 54% considered the direction of things to be correct, and now the figure has dropped to 44%. On the other hand, the number of those who believe the direction of things is wrong has increased from 32% in December 2023 to 46% in February 2024.

Moreover, 11% of respondents believe that Ukraine is definitely heading in the right direction, and 33% believe that it is rather heading in the right direction. 10% of Ukrainians found it difficult to answer this question.

Residents of western Ukraine are more critical, with 55% believing the direction of things is wrong, compared to 35% who think it is right. In other regions, the number of those who believe the direction of things is correct is slightly higher.

In central Ukraine, 47% of respondents believe that Ukraine is heading in the right direction, compared to 44%; in southern Ukraine, 48% believe that the direction is right, and 43% believe that it is wrong. In the east, 48% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine is heading in the right direction, while 36% think the opposite.

Recall

Of the 13 most well-known public figures in Ukraine, Ukrainians trust former Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi the most, while his successor, Oleksandr Syrskyy, is also trusted by 40% of Ukrainians.

KIIS: 69% of respondents believe that Ukrainians are on the path to a cohesive political nation22.01.24, 11:29 • 20193 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
kyiv-international-institute-of-sociologyKyiv International Institute of Sociology
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising