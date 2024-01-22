KIIS: 69% of respondents believe that Ukrainians are on the path to a cohesive political nation

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians (69%) believe that they and their fellow citizens are gradually overcoming contradictions and moving towards a cohesive political nation, which is 34% more than in 2020. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted on November 29-December 9, 2023 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), UNN reports .

Details

After the large-scale invasion, the views of Ukrainians changed dramatically. By the end of 2023, the majority of Ukrainians - 69% - believed that Ukrainians were gradually overcoming contradictions and moving toward a cohesive political nation. The share of those who see a deepening of contradictions and a split has decreased to 25%. The remaining 6% could not decide on their opinion.

Sociologists reminded that in 2020, only 35% of Ukrainians believed that the country was on the path of unification, while 58%, on the contrary, perceived the situation as a movement towards a split.

For now, in all regions, the majority of the population believes that Ukrainians are overcoming internal contradictions and are moving towards unity. The number of such people is relatively higher in the West (74%) and in the Center (39%), but in the South and East, a clear majority sees unity as a single political nation (66% and 65%, respectively).

It is noted that regardless of the language spoken at home, most respondents believe that Ukrainians still overcome internal contradictions.

Sociologists point out that among Ukrainian-speaking respondents, the share of such respondents is somewhat higher (75%). However, even among Russian-speaking majorities (60%), they are optimistic about the unity of Ukrainians.

For reference

The survey was conducted by computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers (with random generation of phone numbers and subsequent statistical weighting). A total of 1,031 Ukrainian adults were interviewed who resided in Ukraine at the time of the survey (within the borders controlled by the Ukrainian authorities until February 24, 2022). The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities until February 24, 2022 (the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), and the survey was not conducted with citizens abroad.

Addendum

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.4% for indicators close to 50%, 3.0% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.5% for indicators close to 5%. In wartime, in addition to the above formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added.

The level of trust of Ukrainians in the telethon "United News" continues to fall - KIIS