What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
KIIS: 69% of respondents believe that Ukrainians are on the path to a cohesive political nation

KIIS: 69% of respondents believe that Ukrainians are on the path to a cohesive political nation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20194 views

According to a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), 69% of Ukrainians believe they are moving toward political unity, which is 34% more than in 2020. The perception of deepening splits has decreased to 25%.

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians (69%) believe that they and their fellow citizens are gradually overcoming contradictions and moving towards a cohesive political nation, which is 34% more than in 2020. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted on November 29-December 9, 2023 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), UNN reports .

Details

After the large-scale invasion, the views of Ukrainians changed dramatically. By the end of 2023, the majority of Ukrainians - 69% - believed that Ukrainians were gradually overcoming contradictions and moving toward a cohesive political nation. The share of those who see a deepening of contradictions and a split has decreased to 25%. The remaining 6% could not decide on their opinion.

Image

Sociologists reminded that in 2020, only 35% of Ukrainians believed that the country was on the path of unification, while 58%, on the contrary, perceived the situation as a movement towards a split.

For now, in all regions, the majority of the population believes that Ukrainians are overcoming internal contradictions and are moving towards unity. The number of such people is relatively higher in the West (74%) and in the Center (39%), but in the South and East, a clear majority sees unity as a single political nation (66% and 65%, respectively).

Image

It is noted that regardless of the language spoken at home, most respondents believe that Ukrainians still overcome internal contradictions.

Sociologists point out that among Ukrainian-speaking respondents, the share of such respondents is somewhat higher (75%). However, even among Russian-speaking majorities (60%), they are optimistic about the unity of Ukrainians.

Image

For reference

The survey was conducted by computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers (with random generation of phone numbers and subsequent statistical weighting). A total of 1,031 Ukrainian adults were interviewed who resided in Ukraine at the time of the survey (within the borders controlled by the Ukrainian authorities until February 24, 2022). The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities until February 24, 2022 (the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), and the survey was not conducted with citizens abroad.

Addendum

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.4% for indicators close to 50%, 3.0% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.5% for indicators close to 5%. In wartime, in addition to the above formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society

