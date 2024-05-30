The SBU, together with Western special services, exposed an international network of hackers who attacked us and EU companies

The Security Service and the FBI, together with the law enforcement agencies of Great Britain and the EU, conducted a large-scale special operation in 8 European countries and exposed an international network of hackers.In particular, several persons involved in the case were detained in Ukraine. UNN writes about this with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to an international investigation, the attackers "hacked" the networks of well-known companies, and then sold access to these networks to other hackers. Among them are the Russian groups "BlackBasta", "Revil" and "Conti".

According to the case file, in order to obtain secret information, attackers penetrated the electronic networks of corporations using specially created spyware and phishing internet mailings.

During searches in Ukraine, at the place of residence of one of the organizers of the group, mobile phones and computer equipment were found, as well as server equipment with evidence of criminal actions.

SBU officers also conducted searches in the apartments of other defendants in the Kiev region and Zaporozhye. in parallel, in 8 countries of the European Union and North America, law enforcement officers seized more than 90 servers and blocked more than 1,000 domains used by hackers.

Now comprehensive measures are being taken by the Security Service of Ukraine and its Western partners to bring to justice all persons involved in cybercrime - stated in the SBU.

Addition

Having access to networks allowed hackers to steal secret information from well-known companies, and then demand money for its non-disclosure.

Dozens of cases of extortion of money from representatives of Western corporations totaling several tens of millions of US dollars have been documented.

Recall

