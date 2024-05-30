ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The SBU, together with Western special services, exposed an international network of hackers who attacked us and EU companies

The SBU, together with Western special services, exposed an international network of hackers who attacked us and EU companies

As a result of joint actions of the SBU, the FBI, as well as law enforcement officers in Britain and the EU, more than 30 members of multinational hacker groups engaged in the development and distribution of malware were exposed

The Security Service and the FBI, together with the law enforcement agencies of Great Britain and the EU, conducted a large-scale special operation in 8 European countries and exposed an international network of hackers.In particular, several persons involved in the case were detained in Ukraine. UNN writes about this with reference to the SBU.

Details 

According to an international investigation, the attackers "hacked" the networks of well-known companies, and then sold access to these networks to other hackers. Among them are the Russian groups "BlackBasta", "Revil" and "Conti".

According to the case file, in order to obtain secret information, attackers penetrated the electronic networks of corporations using specially created spyware and phishing internet mailings.

During searches in Ukraine, at the place of residence of one of the organizers of the group, mobile phones and computer equipment were found, as well as server equipment with evidence of criminal actions.

SBU officers also conducted searches in the apartments of other defendants in the Kiev region and Zaporozhye. in parallel, in 8 countries of the European Union and North America, law enforcement officers seized more than 90 servers and blocked more than 1,000 domains used by hackers.

Now comprehensive measures are being taken by the Security Service of Ukraine and its Western partners to bring to justice all persons involved in cybercrime

- stated in the SBU. 

Addition

У результаті спільних дій викрито понад 30 транснаціональних учасників хакерських угрупувань, які займалися розробкою та розповсюдженням зловмисного програмного забезпечення, зокрема, "Pikabot", "система БК", "Джміль", "Smokeloader" та "IcedID".

Having access to networks allowed hackers to steal secret information from well-known companies, and then demand money for its non-disclosure.

Dozens of cases of extortion of money from representatives of Western corporations totaling several tens of millions of US dollars have been documented.

Investigators found out that in order to obtain secret information, attackers penetrated the electronic networks of corporations using specially created spyware and phishing internet mailings.

Recall

Russian hackers sent out phishing emails in German,but made errors in the text. In this regard, counterintelligence warned about the threat of Russian cyber attacks and phishing emails on the eve of the European Parliament elections on June 9.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

