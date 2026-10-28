The Russians struck Kharkiv and caused fires in residential buildings; a child was among those injured

Four people, including a 4-year-old boy, were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian drone attack. Fires broke out in residential buildings and an industrial building in the city's Osnovianskyi district. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the strike injured women aged 32 and 65, a 56-year-old man, and a 4-year-old child. Three of the injured people were hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

The drone strike set fire to a two-story industrial building, a two-story multi-apartment residential building, and a one-story private house.

Consequences of the Russian attack

In addition, another private residential house and a car were damaged.

All necessary emergency services are working in an intensified mode at the sites of the strikes. Information about the consequences of the attack is being уточнено.

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