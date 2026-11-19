Russian propaganda outlets are spreading a fake video address purportedly by a serviceman of the 104th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who accuses the command of sending soldiers on knowingly impossible missions. In fact, the video was created using artificial intelligence, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Center, a video is circulating online in which a man, introducing himself as a serviceman of the 104th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, speaks emotionally about the purported real state of affairs in the unit.

In particular, he claims that the command allegedly sends infantrymen on knowingly impossible missions to install Ukrainian flags in populated areas under the fire control of Russian forces. According to the man in the video, such orders allegedly result in the deaths of servicemen in order to create positive reports about successes at the front.

The address was disseminated through a network of Russian information outlets that systematically publish similar materials in the name of Ukrainian servicemen.

The Center for Countering Disinformation, for its part, emphasized that the video recording is a forgery created using artificial intelligence technologies. This was confirmed by an examination with the relevant specialized services. The CCD explained that using artificial intelligence to imitate Ukrainian defenders is one of the methods of Russia's information warfare. The purpose of such information operations is to demoralize Ukrainian society, sow distrust in the military leadership, and create a false perception of the situation in Ukrainian units.

The Center urged people to treat such video addresses critically and verify information through official sources.

Previously

Somewhat earlier, Russian propaganda claimed "atrocities by the Armed Forces of Ukraine" in the Kursk region and Mariupol, but provided AI-generated photos without evidence.