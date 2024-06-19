the Russian Federation shelled the settlements of Kharkiv and Kupyansky districts, there are dead and wounded

Russian invaders shelled settlements in Kharkiv and Kupyansky districts. One person was killed and three people were injured. This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RSA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

The enemy shelled the settlements of Kharkiv and Kupyansky districts. At about 15: 36, a 49-year-old woman was killed and a 60-year-old man was injured due to shelling in the village of Olkhovka, Kharkiv region Sinegubov wrote.

According to him, as a result of the shelling of the village of Novoosinovo in the Kurilovo community of Kupyansky district, two civilian women were injured. They were hospitalized in a medical facility.

addition

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said that during the daytime Kabami attack, the enemy hit a children's recreation facility on the outskirts of the city.