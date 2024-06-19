the Russian Federation shelled the settlements of Kharkiv and Kupyansky districts, there are dead and wounded

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 60 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17037 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 153828 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148560 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161668 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212130 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246556 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152939 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371046 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183497 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 60 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 153828 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129321 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148560 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141472 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12779 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13960 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17977 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19102 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37228 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

the Russian Federation shelled the settlements of Kharkiv and Kupyansky districts, there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18294 views

As a result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv and Kupyansky districts, one woman was killed and three civilians were injured.

the Russian Federation shelled the settlements of Kharkiv and Kupyansky districts, there are dead and wounded

Russian invaders shelled settlements in Kharkiv and Kupyansky districts. One person was killed and three people were injured. This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RSA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

The enemy shelled the settlements of Kharkiv and Kupyansky districts. At about 15: 36, a 49-year-old woman was killed and a 60-year-old man was injured due to shelling in the village of Olkhovka, Kharkiv region

Sinegubov wrote.

According to him, as a result of the shelling of the village of Novoosinovo in the Kurilovo community of Kupyansky district, two civilian women were injured. They were hospitalized in a medical facility.

addition

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said that during the daytime Kabami attack, the enemy hit a children's recreation facility on the outskirts of the city.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91