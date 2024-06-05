The Russian Defense Ministry announced a night UAV attack on three regions: what is known

In the Russian Ministry of Defense, Voronezh was attacked on the 5th Chervnya buli, the course of the Belgorodsky region of the Russian Federation. The house seems to have 5 UAVs. About the tse UNN for the purpose of sending messages to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation from Telegram.

Details

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that 5 Ukrainian UAVs were allegedly destroyed and intercepted by air defense systems. Of these, two are over the territory of the Belgorod region, two UAVs are over the territory of the Kursk region and one UAV is over the territory of the Voronezh region.

Addition

the governor of the Belgorod region Gladkov statedthat as a result of a UAV attack in the Russian shebekino , Belgorod region, three people were injured.