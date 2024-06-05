The Russian Defense Ministry announced a night UAV attack on three regions: what is known

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 41074 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100769 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144019 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148622 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244027 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172882 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164412 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222248 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The Russian Defense Ministry announced a night UAV attack on three regions: what is known

The Russian Defense Ministry announced a night UAV attack on three regions: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25419 views

Russia claims that it allegedly shot down 5 drones over the Voronezh, Kursk and Belgorod regions.

In the Russian Ministry of Defense, Voronezh was attacked on the 5th Chervnya buli, the course of the Belgorodsky region of the Russian Federation. The house seems to have 5 UAVs. About the tse UNN for the purpose of sending messages to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation from Telegram. 

Details 

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that 5 Ukrainian UAVs were allegedly destroyed and intercepted by air defense systems. Of these, two are over the territory of the Belgorod region, two UAVs are over the territory of the Kursk region and one UAV is over the territory of the Voronezh region.

Addition

the governor of the Belgorod region Gladkov statedthat as a result of a UAV attack in the Russian shebekino , Belgorod region, three people were injured. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
