The Russian army hit the residential sector of Dergachi in Kharkiv region: 7 people were injured, including children

Russian occupiers have launched a KAB strike on the residential sector of Dergachi in Kharkiv Region. As a result of the attack it is known about 7 casualties, including two children, the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

As a result of Kabu hitting the private sector in Dergachi, seven victims were injured. Among them are two children. Everyone has an acute reaction to stress - Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

He also pointed out that the inspection of hit sites by specialized services continues.

Earlier UNN reported that explosions were heard in Kharkiv.