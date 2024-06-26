The Russian army hit the residential sector of Dergachi in Kharkiv region: 7 people were injured, including children
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked a residential area in Dergachy, Kharkiv region, injuring 7 people, including 2 children.
Russian occupiers have launched a KAB strike on the residential sector of Dergachi in Kharkiv Region. As a result of the attack it is known about 7 casualties, including two children, the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
As a result of Kabu hitting the private sector in Dergachi, seven victims were injured. Among them are two children. Everyone has an acute reaction to stress
He also pointed out that the inspection of hit sites by specialized services continues.