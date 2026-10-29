The routes in Oleshky have been cleared of mines, and the humanitarian convoy is ready to depart, says Lubinets

The demining of routes for the humanitarian mission in Oleshky has been completed. The humanitarian convoy has been assembled and is ready to depart. This was reported by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, UNN writes.

Details

The humanitarian convoy is expected to arrive at the central hospital.

People wishing to leave will be able to do so by 14:00. All necessary security measures will be arranged.

The distribution of humanitarian aid is planned after 14:30.

Delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States gathered to coordinate further actions במסגרת the humanitarian mission. Journalists from the three countries are also present.

According to Lubinets, the humanitarian mission is being carried out jointly with Yana Lantratova, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, with the mediation and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Grateful to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her personal involvement, mediation, and coordination of efforts, which made it possible to reach important humanitarian agreements. We continue working with Yana Lantratova on their implementation. Our unwavering priority is the lives and safety of the civilian population - Lubinets emphasized.

The delegation of Ukraine, the United States and Russia arrived at the aid delivery point in Oleshky - Arakhamia