The relevant committee met with EU representatives to discuss the introduction of a common agricultural policy

As part of the preparatory work for the assessment of Ukraine's application for EU membership, members of the Committee on Agrarian Policy met with representatives of the European Union. They discussed land reform and important aspects of the implementation of the EU's common agricultural policy. UNN reports with reference to the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

During the meeting, the parties discussed the legislative process in terms of approximation to EU norms and the Committee's achievements in land reform, food safety, sanitary and phytosanitary legislation, rural development, as well as important aspects of the implementation of the EU's common agricultural policy - the statement said.

It is reported that since the signing of the Agreement, the Parliament has adopted important European integration laws in the field of food safety, veterinary and phytosanitary policy. This was appropriately assessed in the European Commission's Report on Ukraine's application for EU membership, and later in the European Commission's Report on Ukraine in 2023.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the further compliance of Ukrainian agrarian policy with the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) of the European Union and other issues - the statement said.

Addendum

Leonid Kozachenko, President of the Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation, stated that competition between the Ukrainian and European agro-industrial complexes could become a major problem for Ukraine's membership in the European Union.