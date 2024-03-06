$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23478 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 82353 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 56330 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 242209 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 211661 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183742 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226029 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250438 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156357 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371905 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The relevant committee met with EU representatives to discuss the introduction of a common agricultural policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28635 views

Ukrainian lawmakers discussed land reform and the harmonization of agricultural policy with the EU during a meeting with European officials in preparation for Ukraine's EU membership evaluation.

The relevant committee met with EU representatives to discuss the introduction of a common agricultural policy

As part of the preparatory work for the assessment of Ukraine's application for EU membership, members of the Committee on Agrarian Policy met with representatives of the European Union. They discussed land reform and important aspects of the implementation of the EU's common agricultural policy. UNN reports with reference to the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

During the meeting, the parties discussed the legislative process in terms of approximation to EU norms and the Committee's achievements in land reform, food safety, sanitary and phytosanitary legislation, rural development, as well as important aspects of the implementation of the EU's common agricultural policy

- the statement said.

It is reported that since the signing of the Agreement, the Parliament has adopted important European integration laws in the field of food safety, veterinary and phytosanitary policy. This was appropriately assessed in the European Commission's Report on Ukraine's application for EU membership, and later in the European Commission's Report on Ukraine in 2023.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the further compliance of Ukrainian agrarian policy with the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) of the European Union and other issues

- the statement said.

Addendum

Leonid Kozachenko, President of the Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation, stated that competition between the Ukrainian and European agro-industrial complexes could become a major problem for Ukraine's membership in the European Union. 

