The Rada took a step towards a single roaming system with the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22406 views

The Parliament took a step toward unifying roaming with the EU by passing a law on a unified system in the first reading.

The Rada took a step towards a single roaming system with the EU

The Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10265 on a single roaming system with the European Union.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports .  

Single roaming system with the EU. The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading the draft law No. 10265 on a single roaming system with the European Union

- Fedorov wrote.

According to him, Ukrainians will be able to avoid paying additional communication fees when traveling for up to four months in Europe, and European travelers will be able to do the same in Ukraine.

Ukraine has fulfilled one of the conditions for European integration in the field of electronic communications. We are one step closer to digital visa-free travel with the EU. We are grateful to the Parliamentary Committee on Digital Transformation. I hope MPs will vote for the draft law as a whole

- noted Fedorov.

Addendum   [1

In 2023, Fedorov reported that Ukraine and the EU had officially fixed the terms and conditions of joining European roaming. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Europe
Ukraine
