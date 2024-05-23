The Rada supported fines for debtors who fail to comply with court decisions: up to UAH 121 thousand

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law that will allow courts to levy fines from 60 thousand to 121 thousand hryvnias on debtors for failure to comply with a court decision. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and draft law No. 9462.

"No. 9462 - improving the enforcement of court decisions. As a basis - 247," said Zheleznyak.

According to of the draft law, when exercising judicial control over the execution of a court decision, the court may recover a fine from the defendant, debtor or debtor's manager (if the debtor is a legal entity) in the amount of twenty to forty times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons to the state budget.

As of January 1, the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons is UAH 3,028. This means that the courts will be able to fine debtors in the amount of UAH 60,560 to UAH 121,120.

Judicial control over the enforcement of court decisions in commercial cases will be exercised by the court that issued the court decision.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading draft law No. 9197, which provides for amendments to the Code of Administrative Procedure to ensure equality of procedural rights of all participants in the judicial process before the law and the court.