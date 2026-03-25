The Rada confirmed that it can work under difficult challenges - MP Arakhamia

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has confirmed that it can operate in difficult conditions. This is according to People's Deputy, head of the "Servant of the People" faction David Arakhamia, as reported by UNN.

Details

This parliament has repeatedly demonstrated its readiness to make the most difficult decisions in the most challenging times. There are certain difficulties, work on them will continue, but the interests of the state have always been and remain paramount. - Arakhamia stated.

He also thanked every people's deputy for their work. According to him, "decisions are being made, more formats for joint work are being prepared."

Context

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 25, began a plenary session, despite information in the media and social networks that the plenary session might not take place due to security nuances or lack of quorum.

UNN also reported that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the ratification of a financial agreement with the European Investment Bank on the restoration of road infrastructure.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading draft law No. 14104 "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Expansion of Forms of State Support in the Field of Education." 274 people's deputies voted for the corresponding decision.