The Prime Minister spoke about the pace of restoration of houses and infrastructure destroyed by the war

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43709 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 172440 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101270 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 348810 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283949 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207493 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253963 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160091 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372689 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 141973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 110790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96344 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96819 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 172440 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 348810 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237436 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283949 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2196 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30133 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 48145 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36526 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 105191 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The Prime Minister spoke about the pace of restoration of houses and infrastructure destroyed by the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32117 views

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 23,000 multi-storey and private buildings that were destroyed by enemy shelling have been restored.

The Prime Minister spoke about the pace of restoration of houses and infrastructure destroyed by the war

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 23,000 multi-storey and private buildings that were destroyed by enemy attacks have been restored in Ukraine.

He said this at the forum "Ukraine. The Year 2024", the correspondent of UNN reports.

It was important for us to start restoring the destroyed now, without waiting for the war to end. We have already restored 23,000 multi-storey buildings and private houses, nearly 900 medical and over 600 educational institutions, and 9,200 critical infrastructure facilities

- Shmyhal said

21.05.23, 14:07 • 704087 views

 Recall

As of December 31, 2023, the total cost of recovery and reconstruction in Ukraine is estimated to be 486 billion USD over the next decade. This figure is higher than the needs estimated at USD 411 billion a year ago.

In January 2023, representatives of the Ukrainian government, the European Union, the G7 countries, and international financial institutions launched the Donor Coordination Platform, which was called the "financial Ramstein.

One of the areas of this platform's work is to coordinate Ukraine's rapid recovery in the areas of energy, housing, and infrastructure.

The first meeting of donor countries in 2024 took place on February 14.  

Shmyhal says all G7 countries will sign security agreements with guarantees for Ukraine25.02.24, 13:59 • 27700 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomyPolitics
G7
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87