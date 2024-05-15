The price of bitcoin has fallen slightly and amounts to 62 thousand dollars

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82657 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107640 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150470 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154480 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250685 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174220 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165467 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148350 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113069 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41125 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33152 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65340 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33643 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59522 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250684 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226085 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212144 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237888 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224669 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82643 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59522 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65340 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112977 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113868 views
The price of bitcoin has fallen slightly and amounts to 62 thousand dollars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20464 views

On Wednesday, the price of bitcoin fell slightly to $62,000, despite the weakening dollar and a small positive movement.

On Wednesday, the price of bitcoin fell by 0.9%, despite a weaker dollar and a small positive movement. Traders remained cautious in anticipation of important data on consumer inflation in the United States. Writes UNN with reference to Investing.com.

Details

Bitcoin did not show any growth despite the dollar's drop on Tuesday after comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. He noted that the current financial policy is quite strict and no further interest rate hikes are expected. However, Powell noted that there is uncertainty about the reduction of inflation to the 2% per year target.

This comes as April's producer price index data came in higher than expected, which may indicate a future rise in the consumer price index. In addition, declining investment in bitcoin and regulatory risks are reducing interest in cryptocurrencies.

In Hong Kong, three Bitcoin and Ethereum spot exchange-traded funds saw significant outflows of nearly $40 million on Monday, reversing the effect of the previous two-week inflows after their launch on April 30. The reason for the outflows remains unclear, but it comes amid deteriorating sentiment toward Hong Kong and China, particularly due to increased U.S. trade tariffs on Chinese goods and mixed economic signals from China.

At the same time, there has been a decline in interest in the US counterparts of these ETFs following a decline in enthusiasm for their approval. Despite the initial enthusiasm that pushed bitcoin to a record high of $73,000 in March, the cryptocurrency has been trading in the $60,000 to $70,000 range for the past two months.

Bitcoin's halving session was marked by no significant price changes, and regulatory threats from the US Securities and Exchange Commission are keeping traders from taking active steps in the cryptocurrency markets. Amid expectations of new data on the US consumer price index, the overall cryptocurrency market is showing a decline. Ethereum lost more than 1%, while Solana and XRP fell by 3% and 1.2%, respectively.

The rise of meme stocks such as GME and AMC has spurred rapid growth in meme tokens, but Dogecoin fell by more than 3% and Shiba Inu lost almost 3%. Continued inflation in the US may keep interest rates high, which negatively impacts cryptocurrency markets, which thrive better with low rates and high liquidity.

Recall

On Monday, the price of bitcoin fell , which again activated key support levels. This happened amid a slight improvement in cryptocurrency sentiment ahead of the publication of US inflation data that could affect interest rates.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
hong-kongHong Kong
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising