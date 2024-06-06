ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The price of bitcoin fell by 0.5% per day, fixing at 70 thousand dollars

The price of bitcoin fell by 0.5% per day, fixing at 70 thousand dollars

Kyiv  •  UNN

The price of bitcoin stabilized at познач 70.8 thousand after a slight decline of 0.5% amid weak economic growth in the United States and expectations of a Fed rate cut.

The price of bitcoin fell slightly on Thursday, stabilizing after a long trading low, amid weak economic performance in the United States. About it UNN writes with reference to Investing.com.

Details

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has fallen 0.5%, reaching the level of 7 70,834.5. This week, its price stabilized after leaving the range of 60 to 70 thousand dollars, where it has been since mid-March. Bitcoin is now just 3 3,000 from its all-time high reached in March, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness and expectations of a Fed rate cut.

This week, there was a significant inflow of funds on the spot exchange in the United States, the total inflow since the beginning of the year was about.15 billion. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded investment inflows for four consecutive weeks in May. The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in US markets was an important support for the currency this year, allowing bitcoin to reach record levels amid rising institutional investment.

Against the background of favorable conditions created by lower interest rates in the United States, the upward trend in cryptocurrency markets has intensified again. At the same time, Ether, the second most popular cryptocurrency, rose 1.6% to 3 3,850.43, maintaining positions near its two-month highs, benefiting from interest in spot Ether ETFs.

In May, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission agreed to list spot ETFs on major U.S. exchanges and is now in dialogue with fund managers to approve these products. Meanwhile, other altcoins showed mixed results, although they rose this week amid weak economic data in the United States, which prompted traders to increase rates for a rate cut in September.

Currencies like SOL, ADA and XRP fell 0.2% to 0.6%, while meme countries like SHIB and DOGE lost 0.4% each.

Recall

Bitcoin crossed the price mark of 70 thousand dollars. The price of bitcoin has increased by more than 12% over the past month, while over the past day it has risen by more than 3%.

