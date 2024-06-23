​​The power engineer, who was killed by the russians yesterday in Zaporozhye, has a 9-year-old son

Denis Novikov, a dispatcher of a substation in Zaporizhia, was killed in a massive shelling of power facilities on June 22. This was reported in "Ukrenergo", reports UNN.

We, at Ukrenergo, have a great grief. Yesterday, June 22, a Russian missile killed the dispatcher of our substation in the southern region - the message says.

It is noted that Denis Novikov joined the energy sector at the age of 18. For the next 20 years, he worked at our substation.

Having worked his way up from locksmith to dispatcher, Denis was a professional power engineer. He was able to turn nuts and manage the operation of the substation - tell his colleagues.

They remember Denis as a calm, sympathetic, kind person who did not leave anyone in trouble.

Denis is survived by a family: his wife and a 9-year-old son. The company will provide all the necessary support and assistance and expresses its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

Yesterday, russian troops carried out a massive combined attack on energy facilities, which caused damage to equipment. Two power engineers were hospitalized,one of them died in the hospital.

