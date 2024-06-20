In Donetsk region, a brigade of power engineers came under fire, there is a wounded man

A team of power engineers came under fire in the Donetsk region, a 33-year-old master was injured, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of energy.

In the Donetsk region, while performing work on one of the power transmission lines, a team of power engineers came under fire. One of them-a 33 – year-old master-was injured. He was taken to the hospital in Konstantinovka, doctors provide the necessary assistance - reported in the Department.

Recall that on June 20, the enemy once again launched a massive strike on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. During the shelling at two facilities, 7 Power engineers were injured.