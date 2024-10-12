The police commented on the checks of the men after the concert in Kyiv: “We were ensuring law and order”
The police said they were ensuring law and order after the concert, where the TCC checked the men's documents. This caused controversial reactions among the public.
"We were maintaining law and order and responding," the police responded to the document checks of men of military age after the Okean Elzy concert.
It is worth noting that police officers have the right to participate in the notification of persons liable for military service and to check documents, but not to serve summonses.
On the evening of Friday, October 11, about fifty employees of the TCC gathered near the Palace of Sports in Kyiv. They were massively checking mencoming out of the concert of the rock band "Okean Elzy."
Mykola Kniazhytskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, commenting on the massive check of men by the TCC after the concert of Okean Elzy in Kyiv, saidthat such actions are aimed against Ukrainian culture and the Ukrainian army.
Mykyta Poturaiev, MP from the Servant of the People party and chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy , expressed the opposite opinion and said he welcomed such checks of TCCs in catering establishments and public events.