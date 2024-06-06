The parliament adopted the draft law on academic integrity as a basis: what is it about

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 40524 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100713 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143968 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148577 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243972 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172873 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164409 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76445 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110266 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35745 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 49173 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 85284 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243969 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222217 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208553 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234472 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221457 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 40469 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25342 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30633 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110266 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112537 views
Actual
The parliament adopted the draft law on academic integrity as a basis: what is it about

The parliament adopted the draft law on academic integrity as a basis: what is it about

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15962 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law on academic integrity, which defines the Basic Rules of academic integrity, types of violations, including plagiarism and works written using artificial intelligence, as well as fines for violations.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law on academic integrity, which defines the Basic Rules of academic integrity and types of liability for violations, including penalties for plagiarism and works written by artificial intelligence.

This is reported by UNN with Reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 10392.

Details

No. 10392-law on academic integrity. As a basis - 304

Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, the concept of "academic integrity" is established – a set of values, principles and rules based on them that should guide the subjects of academic activity in the implementation of such activities.

Each participant in the educational process is obliged to adhere to the values, principles and rules of academic integrity in their activities

- - the draft law says.

Such rules will apply to:

  • scientific, scientific-pedagogical, pedagogical, teaching activities;
  • educational activities of applicants for education; educational activities of educational institutions, scientific institutions;
  • activities related to the creation, implementation and evaluation of projects in the field of education and science;
  • activities related to the creation, review, and scientific editing of academic works;
  • entrance tests for admission to educational institutions (scientific institutions);
  • activities related to the award of scientific degrees and degrees of education, the assignment of scientific and pedagogical titles, qualification categories;
  • implementation of internal and external quality assurance procedures for education;
  • evaluation of scientific institutions.

Pedagogical, scientific and pedagogical, scientific workers, and other persons engaged in teaching activities are obliged to:

adhere to the values, principles and rules of academic integrity; treat applicants for education and other participants in the educational process with respect;

guarantee your own activities based on reliable and reliable data based on research results and reflecting the current state of knowledge on relevant issues;

check the reliability and reliability of information provided to colleagues and applicants for education;

clearly outline the expected learning outcomes, form clear requirements for educational tasks, and have a transparent system for evaluating the learning outcomes of educational applicants, which is based on Clear published criteria;

process and virtuously evaluate academic works and academic works of educational applicants, make sure that there are no signs of violations of academic integrity;

by their own example, contribute to the formation of academic integrity of educational applicants; encourage, encourage and support the observance of academic integrity by educational applicants;

timely, impartially and indiscriminately respond to any manifestations of violation of academic integrity (including stopping them), ensure that applicants for education are brought to academic responsibility.

Additional types of sanctions may be applied to teachers for violating academic integrity:

  • suspension from conducting procedures and measures to ensure the quality of Education, Entrance Exams, Olympiads, tournaments, competitions, competitions and other competitive events for a period of one to three years; 
  • non-admission for a period of one to three years to an extraordinary certification aimed at improving the qualification category or awarding a pedagogical title;
  • withdrawal of any type of incentives (incentive payments, rewards, etc.) for one year. 

The lack of response to the facts of violation of academic integrity is the basis for bringing the head of an institution of professional pre-primary education to disciplinary responsibility

- the document says.

The main types of violations of academic integrity are:

alienation of authorship;

academic plagiarism; attribution of authorship; self-plagiarism; fabrication; falsification;

unfair assessment of learning outcomes;

non-independent task completion;

unauthorized help;

academic sabotage;

inducement to violate academic integrity;

institutional violations of academic integrity.

Measures to respond to violations of academic integrity are: educational measures; bringing to academic and/or disciplinary responsibility; responding to violations of academic integrity during competitions; institutional response measures.

"A person who has reached the age of 14 at the time of committing a violation of academic integrity may be brought to academic responsibility," the draft law says.

recall

the Academic Integrity Bill, which sets out rules, violations, and sanctions for improving the quality of education, was registered with the Council in January of this year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising