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Number of victims of Russia’s strike on buses in Kramatorsk has doubled - public transportation services suspended

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

A Russian attack on two scheduled buses in Kramatorsk has claimed the lives of 30 people, while another 18 were injured. Public transportation has been suspended in the cities.

Number of victims of Russia’s strike on buses in Kramatorsk has doubled - public transportation services suspended
Photo: t.me/Donetsk_obl_prokuratura

As many as 30 people have already been killed as a result of Russia’s morning strike on scheduled buses in Kramatorsk on October 8, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported. Against this backdrop, as stated by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin, public transport services in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk are being suspended, UNN writes.

As of now, the death toll from the morning attack on scheduled buses has risen to 30. Eighteen people were injured

- the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the occupiers attacked scheduled buses in Kramatorsk on October 8 at 10:00.

"Two scheduled buses were at the epicenter of the strike, which the enemy most likely attacked using a UMPB D-30 SN glide bomb," the statement said.

Russians struck a scheduled bus in Kramatorsk: 12 killed, 13 more injured08.10.26, 11:13 • 1540 views

Public transport services in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk are being suspended due to Russia’s deliberate attacks

"In view of the sharp deterioration in the security situation, I ordered the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk city military administrations to suspend public transport services. The Russians are deliberately striking civilians. For them, a bus carrying passengers is an attractive target precisely because a single strike can kill as many people as possible. Today’s tragedy in Kramatorsk is yet another piece of evidence: the Russians killed 30 people and injured 18 more in an instant," Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin wrote on social media on October 8. "I ask you to treat this decision with understanding. This is a forced step dictated by the actions of the enemy, for whom public transport has become yet another way to kill Ukrainians."

Julia Shramko

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