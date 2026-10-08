Russians struck a scheduled bus in Kramatorsk: 12 killed, 13 more injured

Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin

The Russian strike on Kramatorsk in Donetsk region claimed the lives of 12 people, Donetsk Regional Military Administration head Vadym Filashkin reported on October 8. The Kramatorsk City Council clarified that the Russians struck a scheduled bus in the city, UNN writes.

At least 12 people were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kramatorsk. 12 lives that Russia took in an instant. This is not "the consequences of war" or dry statistics. These are people killed by the Russian army - Filashkin wrote on social media.

According to him, the consequences of the strike are being clarified.

Russian forces struck a scheduled bus in Kramatorsk. At the time of the attack, the vehicle was carrying passengers. According to preliminary information, at least 12 people were killed and another 13 were injured as a result of the strike. Information regarding the consequences of the attack is being clarified. - the Kramatorsk City Council said on social media.

"Public transport in Kramatorsk has been suspended!" - the Kramatorsk City Council reported.

"I urge everyone who still remains in Donetsk region to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine," - the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

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