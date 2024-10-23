The number of victims of a terrorist attack on a defense plant in Turkey has increased to 5
A terrorist attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries plant in Ankara leaves 5 dead and 22 wounded. The Turkish Interior Minister believes that the Kurdistan Workers' Party is behind the attack.
The number of victims of the terrorist attack in Ankara at the Turkish Aerospace Industries enterprise has increased to 5 and 22 people were injured. This was announced by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya, according to TRT Haber, UNN reports.
Two terrorists, one woman and one man, were neutralized. Unfortunately, we have 5 killed and 22 wounded,
Details
He believes that the terrorist attack was carried out by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), but this information is currently being checked.
In our assessment, this is most likely due to the actions of the PKK. We will share the evidence as it becomes available. We condemn despicable terrorism. May our martyrs rest in peace,
Immediately after the terrorist attack, access to social media, including Facebook, X, and Instagram, was closed in the country.
Remember
An explosion occurred in Ankara near the TAI Aerospace Corporation facility. Turkey's Interior Minister confirmed that it was a terrorist attack, resulting in deaths and injuries.
