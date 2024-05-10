ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The number of Ukrainian men fleeing to Slovakia has more than doubled

In the first four months of 2024, the number of Ukrainian men aged 18-60 who fled to Slovakia to evade military service more than doubled compared to the same period in 2023: 338 detainees against 166 in the previous year.

The number of men of military age caught fleeing Ukraine and attempting to cross into Slovakia more than doubled in the first four months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, Slovak Border Police reported on May 9, UNN reports .

Details

Under martial law, Ukrainians between the ages of 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country, as they may be called up for military service.

The Slovak Border Police reported that in the first four months of 2024, 338 Ukrainians were detained and released, compared to 166 in the same period in 2023.

"In the first week of May, we captured 45 men at the green border," said spokeswoman Agnes Kopernicka, adding, "In the same period last year, the number was four.

Addendum Addendum

Ukraine is updating the legal framework for conscription and introducing harsher penalties for draft evasion to increase mobilization in 2024.

On April 29, the head of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, reported that more than 30 men were killed while trying to cross Ukraine's mountainous western border to evade mobilization.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the State Border Guard Service has uncovered about 450 criminal networks that smuggle people across the border.

