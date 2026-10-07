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The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Kremenchuk has risen to 47

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1678 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Kremenchuk, 47 people were injured, including two children. Two people were killed; the aftermath is being documented.

The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Kremenchuk has risen to 47
Photo: State Emergency Service

The number of people injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kremenchuk has risen to 47. This was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

As of 18:50, 47 people are known to have been injured, including two children. Two people were killed 

- Diakivnych reported.
Consequences of the Russian attack on the Poltava region. Photo: State Emergency Service

According to him, the work of the operational headquarters is ongoing. Police and Security Service of Ukraine officers are documenting the consequences of the war crime and collecting information about the victims, as well as damaged and destroyed property.

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Antonina Tumanova

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