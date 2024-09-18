The number of casualties in Lebanon increased to 4 thousand, the death toll to 11

The number of victims of the massive pager bombing in Lebanon has risen to four thousand, and the death toll has risen to 11. This was announced by Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abyad, UNN reports .

Earlier it was reported that 2750 people were injured and nine were killed. The media wrote that pagers used by the Hezbollah movement exploded.

Minister Abyad said the number of injured and dead had increased on the air of Al Jadid TV channel, RIA Novosti quoted him as saying.

The first explosions occurred on September 17 at 15:45 local time (coincides with Moscow time). Initially, dozens of victims were reported, but within an hour the number of injured exceeded one thousand.

“Hezbollah claimed that two members of the movement were among the dead, including the son of Lebanese MP Ali Ammar. It is known that Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani is among the victims.

