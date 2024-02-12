ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101942 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128726 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129875 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171373 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169295 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275564 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177831 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167009 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244283 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The newly appointed commander of the TRO tells what he did at the front after the full-scale invasion of Russia

The newly appointed commander of the TRO tells what he did at the front after the full-scale invasion of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21336 views

Ihor Plakhuta, the newly appointed commander of the Territorial Defense Forces, listed what he had been doing after the full-scale invasion of Russia and assured that he remained loyal to his oath and the people.

The newly appointed commander of the Territorial Defense Forces, Ihor Plakhuta, who was reported to have led the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs during the Revolution of Dignity, listed what he did after the full-scale invasion of Russia and assured that he remained loyal to his oath and the people. He announced this on the Facebook page of the Territorial Defense Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

I have always been and remain loyal to the Ukrainian people, and my highest task is to defend our state and Ukraine's independence in the Great War. I am confident that we will be able to achieve our Ukrainian goals - all together! I honorably accepted the order to lead the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

- the statement said.

Details

Plakhuta noted that from the first days of the full-scale war, he was at the front, directly on the front line, including in difficult areas.

The major general listed the positions he had held before: deputy commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and for almost a year he served as deputy commander of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops.

He noted that he personally supervised the preparation and defense of the city of Kupyansk, was engaged in the preparation of defense lines and fortification equipment, the construction of an operational defense line, cut-off lines and a circular defense of the city, and was engaged in the formation and preparation of reserves for operations on the front line.

I am grateful to everyone who fights for Ukraine in the Defense Forces of our country! I always remain faithful to my Oath,

- Plakhuta said.

Recall

On February 11, President Zelenskyy's decree appointing Ihor Plakhuta as commander of the Territorial Defense Forces instead of Anatoliy Bargylevych was made public.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
syly-spetsialnykh-operatsii-ukrainaSpecial Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kupyanskKupyansk

