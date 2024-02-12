The newly appointed commander of the TRO tells what he did at the front after the full-scale invasion of Russia

The newly appointed commander of the Territorial Defense Forces, Ihor Plakhuta, who was reported to have led the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs during the Revolution of Dignity, listed what he did after the full-scale invasion of Russia and assured that he remained loyal to his oath and the people. He announced this on the Facebook page of the Territorial Defense Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

I have always been and remain loyal to the Ukrainian people, and my highest task is to defend our state and Ukraine's independence in the Great War. I am confident that we will be able to achieve our Ukrainian goals - all together! I honorably accepted the order to lead the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, - the statement said.

Details

Plakhuta noted that from the first days of the full-scale war, he was at the front, directly on the front line, including in difficult areas.

The major general listed the positions he had held before: deputy commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and for almost a year he served as deputy commander of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops.

He noted that he personally supervised the preparation and defense of the city of Kupyansk, was engaged in the preparation of defense lines and fortification equipment, the construction of an operational defense line, cut-off lines and a circular defense of the city, and was engaged in the formation and preparation of reserves for operations on the front line.

I am grateful to everyone who fights for Ukraine in the Defense Forces of our country! I always remain faithful to my Oath, - Plakhuta said.

Recall

On February 11, President Zelenskyy's decree appointing Ihor Plakhuta as commander of the Territorial Defense Forces instead of Anatoliy Bargylevych was made public.