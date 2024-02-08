The new package of EU sanctions against Russia will include 55 companies and more than 60 individuals - media

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101932 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128720 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129871 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171370 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169294 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275558 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177830 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167009 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244278 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101597 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85594 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82197 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94529 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35124 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275558 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244278 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229491 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254940 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240833 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3353 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128720 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103701 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103833 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120140 views
The new package of EU sanctions against Russia will include 55 companies and more than 60 individuals - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45304 views

The EU proposes to impose sanctions on 55 companies and more than 60 individuals as part of a new package of restrictions to mark the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union proposes to impose sanctions on 55 companies and more than 60 individuals as part of a new package of restrictions to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN informs.

Details

According to the documents obtained by Bloomberg, the restrictions will apply to individuals and firms involved in the production of weapons and the supply of key technologies and electronics used by Russian defense companies to create weapons.

It is also planned to impose sanctions against shipping companies that provided transportation and logistics for the transfer of ammunition from North Korea to Russia. As noted, North Korea has supplied hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to Russia.

According to the documents, the current proposals also include a number of military and other officials and politicians on the sanctions lists, including former bodyguard of Russian President Vladimir Putin and current governor of the Tula region Alexei Dyumin.

Russians are trying to hide the fact that they use foreign components in their weapons used to attack Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin12/28/23, 4:12 PM • 31442 views

Addendum

Dutch authorities arrested three people as part of investigation into a smuggling network that circumvented sanctions against Russia. This was the result of cooperation between Kyiv Scientific Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of Ukraine with international journalists.

Kuleba on the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia: we are working to make it meaningful07.02.24, 16:19 • 22628 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

