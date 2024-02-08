The new package of EU sanctions against Russia will include 55 companies and more than 60 individuals - media

The European Union proposes to impose sanctions on 55 companies and more than 60 individuals as part of a new package of restrictions to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN informs.

According to the documents obtained by Bloomberg, the restrictions will apply to individuals and firms involved in the production of weapons and the supply of key technologies and electronics used by Russian defense companies to create weapons.

It is also planned to impose sanctions against shipping companies that provided transportation and logistics for the transfer of ammunition from North Korea to Russia. As noted, North Korea has supplied hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to Russia.

According to the documents, the current proposals also include a number of military and other officials and politicians on the sanctions lists, including former bodyguard of Russian President Vladimir Putin and current governor of the Tula region Alexei Dyumin.

Dutch authorities arrested three people as part of investigation into a smuggling network that circumvented sanctions against Russia. This was the result of cooperation between Kyiv Scientific Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of Ukraine with international journalists.

