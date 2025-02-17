The more the state intervenes in the market, the higher the prices - Popereshnyuk on strengthening control over the cost of medicines

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39754 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39754 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64804 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64804 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103591 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103591 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68847 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68847 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115842 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115842 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100710 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112905 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152350 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66155 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109061 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 80439 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80439 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
05:48 AM • 46201 views

05:48 AM • 46201 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 73636 views

09:03 AM • 73636 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103591 views

09:20 AM • 103591 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115842 views

06:23 AM • 115842 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152350 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 143088 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143088 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175480 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 33087 views

09:59 AM • 33087 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 73636 views

09:03 AM • 73636 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133921 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 135803 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135803 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 164113 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164113 views
The more the state intervenes in the market, the higher the prices - Popereshnyuk on strengthening control over the cost of medicines

The more the state intervenes in the market, the higher the prices - Popereshnyuk on strengthening control over the cost of medicines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24103 views

Volodymyr Popereshnyuk criticizes the National Security and Defense Council's decision to tighten control over drug prices. According to him, state regulation of prices leads to price increases and shortages.

Any state regulation of prices only worsens the situation and usually leads to higher prices, reduced purchasing power, shortages and economic decline. This was stated by Volodymyr Popereshnyuk, an entrepreneur and co-owner of Nova Poshta, commenting on the NSDC's decision to tighten control over drug prices, UNN reports.

The National Security and Defense Council has decided to strengthen control over drug prices. I don't understand why only medicines? Don't prices for other goods and services threaten national security? Wouldn't it be better to go back to the scoop and set fixed prices for all goods?

- he noted.

Mr. Popereshnyuk explained that two main factors determine market pricing: the activities of entrepreneurs and government intervention.

According to him, the activities of entrepreneurs are a source of constant price reductions, as they are the ones who are constantly creating new goods and services and trying to expand their business. Businesses are constantly trying to increase their profits, and therefore seek to increase the volume of products and, accordingly, the supply on the market, which forces prices to constantly decline.

According to the entrepreneur, the state, on the contrary, through regulation, licensing, taxation, and bureaucratic restrictions, hinders business development, reduces the supply of goods, and thus artificially increases prices.

What happens when officials start fighting "high" prices? They further exacerbate their own negative impact. They increase government spending on price regulation, increase pressure, and take even more resources away from entrepreneurs. Of course, this further reduces supply. As a result, we have higher prices, reduced purchasing power, shortages, the black market, and economic slowdown. Paradoxically, it is precisely those segments of the population that officials are supposedly trying to protect from high prices that suffer the most,

- Popereshnyuk explained.

He is convinced that the only way to achieve low prices and a stable economy is through deregulation, tax cuts and privatization. According to him, any other way will inevitably lead to even worse consequences for business and consumers.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in early February that a decision must be made to reduce drug prices.

On February 13, the President enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to reduce the prices of the top 100 medicines by 30% starting March 1 for the most important medicines for Ukrainians. Other medicines should become 20% cheaper.

In addition, on February 14 , the Cabinet of Ministers held a meeting, which introduced new regulations on pricing of medicines. Among other things, starting from March 1, a ban is imposed on the provision of marketing services, services for the promotion of medicines, information and other services related to the sale of medicines to the end user.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyHealth
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

