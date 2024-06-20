ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
The Ministry of Health told about the symptoms of cholera and how to avoid the disease

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13842 views

The Ministry of Health notes that cholera is a dangerous infectious disease. A person can get sick after drinking water or food contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

The Ministry of Health told about the symptoms of cholera and how to avoid the disease

In order not to get cholera, you should observe personal hygiene, avoid buying food at spontaneous markets and use clean water. This was reported in the Ministry of Health, Reports UNN.

Details 

The Ministry of Health notes that cholera is a dangerous infectious disease. a person may become ill after drinking water or food contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

The source of the causative agent of infection is a sick person or a carrier of Vibrios 

- stated in the Ministry of Health. 

To avoid the disease, follow simple rules:

  • do not buy food products, in particular fish, in places of spontaneous trade;
  • do not swim or fish in polluted water bodies;
  • observe personal hygiene, wash your hands thoroughly before taking or preparing food, after using the toilet;
  • use clean water (bottled if possible);
  • wash vegetables and fruits before eating;
  • cook or roast your food thoroughly before eating.

Among the main symptoms of cholera, in particular, there are: 

  • severe diarrhea (frequent, up to 10 or more times a day, diarrhea);
  • shortness of breath, severe weakness, muscle cramps;
  • sunken eyes, blue lips and ears;
  • decrease in body temperature;
  • loss of skin elasticity, and the skin of the feet and hands becomes wrinkled.

At the first symptoms, you should immediately consult a doctor!

- note in the Ministry of Health.

Addition

The Ministry of Health also warned that Vibrio cholerae can live: 

  • in contaminated water at low temperatures and in seawater-2 weeks or more;
  •  in food products at room temperature for 2-5 Days;
  • on the surface of fruits and vegetables in sunlight for 8 hours;
  • in the intestines of individual River and marine animals-several months;

Recall

In Kiev , an outbreak of acute intestinal infection was detected. As reported in the State Food and Consumer Service of Kiev, children who arrived at one of the capital's hotels fell ill.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

