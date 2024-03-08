$41.340.03
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Zara, Massimo Dutti and Bershka are returning to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28780 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28780 views

Top fashion brands such as Zara, Massimo Dutti, and Bershka are reopening in Ukraine after being temporarily shut down by the russian invasion, another step in the return of major international companies to the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Zara, Massimo Dutti and Bershka are returning to Ukraine

The most popular brands in the fashion industry Zara, Dutti and Bershka are resuming their work in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine officially confirms that the brands of Inditex, one of the world's largest fashion distribution groups, such as Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, are returning to Ukraine

- the department summarized. 

It is noted that since 2022, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been systematically working with all the leading international brands that left the Ukrainian market due to the outbreak of a full-scale war in russia to resume their work in Ukraine.

It is the color of Ukrainians' blood: MFA appeals to MAC Cosmetics over popular lipstick shade "Russian Red"

The return of Inditex is the next step after the reopening of McDonald's, H&M, and others.

The return of Inditex is the next step after the reopening of McDonald's, H&M, and others.

Recall

H&M Group, which has temporarily closed its stores in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, plans to gradually reopen most of its stores in the country starting in November 2023.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

