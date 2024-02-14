It is the color of Ukrainians' blood: MFA appeals to MAC Cosmetics over popular lipstick shade "Russian Red"

Ukraine calls on the Canadian brand MAC Cosmetics to "stop Russian Red" - it is a popular lipstick shade, UNN reports.

"Russian Red" is the name of a popular shade, especially by the MACcosmetics brand. But it's not about beauty or love. This is the color of the blood of Ukrainians who are being killed by Russia every day. This is the real color of war, which no one should ever feel," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a post on the X platform with the hashtag #StopRussianRed.

The MAC Cosmetics page does not currently have a response to the MFA of Ukraine's appeal.