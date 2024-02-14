It is the color of Ukrainians' blood: MFA appeals to MAC Cosmetics over popular lipstick shade "Russian Red"

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 67466 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117365 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122346 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164353 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165032 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267239 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176794 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166828 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148599 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237423 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100121 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 62283 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 33843 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 30743 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 43849 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267242 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237426 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222769 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248226 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234410 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117370 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100260 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100700 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117212 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117858 views
It is the color of Ukrainians' blood: MFA appeals to MAC Cosmetics over popular lipstick shade "Russian Red"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27211 views

Ukraine appealed to MAC Cosmetics because of the name of the popular lipstick shade "Russian Red" and noted that Russian Red is the color of the blood of Ukrainians killed by Russia.

Ukraine calls on the Canadian brand MAC Cosmetics to "stop Russian Red" - it is a popular lipstick shade, UNN reports.

"Russian Red" is the name of a popular shade, especially by the MACcosmetics brand. But it's not about beauty or love. This is the color of the blood of Ukrainians who are being killed by Russia every day. This is the real color of war, which no one should ever feel," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a post on the X platform with the hashtag #StopRussianRed.

The MAC Cosmetics page does not currently have a response to the MFA of Ukraine's appeal.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPoliticsCulture
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

