The Ministry of energy and Ukrenergo should develop a project on "fair schedules" of consumer shutdowns

The government instructed the Ministry of energy and Ukrenergo to develop a draft resolution that will establish fair electricity consumption schedules for all users and determine priorities in electricity supply for critical facilities. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal at a government meeting, writes UNN.

The Ministry of energy and Ukrenergo was instructed to develop a draft of the relevant government decree on fair and uniform consumer schedules. This document should also contain a list of critical facilities for the state that require priority electricity supply and distribution of maximum capacity among other consumers that are not included in the list of critical ones Shmygal said.

Recall

Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Mykola Kolesnik said that Western partners are providing technical assistance to help Ukraine repair and restore the Electricity Sector, which was affected by Russian attacks.