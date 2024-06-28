$41.340.03
The Ministry of Defense told where to apply if information is not displayed in Reserve+

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13346 views

The Ministry of Defense invites citizens who have difficulty updating their data in the Reserve+ application to contact technical support for detailed instructions on how to solve the problem.

The Ministry of Defense told where to apply if information is not displayed in Reserve+

The Ministry of Defense invites citizens who have encountered difficulties updating their data in the Reserve+ application to contact technical support for detailed instructions. This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

You can contact the technical support of the Ministry of Defense and get a clear algorithm on how to resolve a particular situation. We process all requests that come through  technical support. You can also contact us via our e-mail, where you will receive a response quickly enough

- Chernogorenko says.

According to her, there are a lot of requests, because the data entered by the employees of the TCC and JV needs to be constantly updated.

Recall

From now on, the Reserve+ application should display and the reservation status of persons liable for military service. The Ministry of Defense explains that they continue to work on an algorithm to ensure that the status of all registered citizens is displayed in an up-to-date manner.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

