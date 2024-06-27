More than a million Ukrainians have generated military registration documents in "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense

Over the past week, more than a million Ukrainians have taken advantage of the opportunity to update their military registration data in the Reserve+ application. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Defense reminds that last week, on June 18, the app added the function of generating a QR code, which no longer requires a military ID or temporary ID.

The digital version has the same legal force as the paper version. Previously, such documents required a lot of time and paper, but now it takes only a few minutes and a few clicks - emphasizes Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko.

She also noted that in this way, the military registration document will always be at hand. For example, it will be needed for checking by TCC employees either at checkpoints or if you need to change your place of residence at the ASC.

According to her, no additional equipment is needed to read a QR code, just an app. This means additional budget savings.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense sees no reason to extend the deadline for updating data for persons liable for military service, as this can be easily done through the Reserve+ application.