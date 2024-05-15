The Ministry of Defense told about options for deepening military-technical cooperation with Argentina

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82418 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107593 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150429 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154443 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250653 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174216 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165464 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226068 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40955 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32953 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65158 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33453 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59332 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250653 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226068 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212127 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237872 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224655 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82418 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59332 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65158 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112971 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113865 views
The Ministry of Defense told about options for deepening military-technical cooperation with Argentina

The Ministry of Defense told about options for deepening military-technical cooperation with Argentina

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27655 views

Ukraine expects to deepen military-technical cooperation with Argentina, including the creation of joint defense enterprises, localization of production, and purchase of weapons to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and facilitate the exchange of advanced technologies and knowledge.

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov held a business meeting with Argentine Defense Minister Luis Petri. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Dmytro Klimenkov's meeting with the Argentine Defense Minister was part of a working visit to the country by a government delegation headed by Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Ukraine looks forward to deepening military-technical cooperation with Argentina. I am confident that this will contribute to strengthening our defense capabilities and the exchange of advanced technologies and knowledge

- Dmytro Klimenkov said. 

In addition, the Ukrainian delegation discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in the defense sector with Argentina's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Religions Diana Mondino.

Our strategy envisages the establishment of joint defense enterprises to localize production and purchase weapons. These are steps that will have a positive impact on Ukraine's defense capabilities

- explained the Deputy Minister of Defense.

Addendum

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the Ukrainian formula for peace, which was previously presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian delegation invited the leaders of Argentina to join the First Peace Summit as one of the leaders in the implementation of the UN Charter under the Peace Formula.

Recall

The Ministry of Economy said that Ukraine and Argentina are discussing the possibility of deepening cooperation in several strategic sectors, including defense.

In addition, Argentina is considering helping Ukraine restore energy and civilian infrastructure damaged by Russian missile attacks.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
argentinaArgentina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

