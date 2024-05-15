The Ministry of Defense told about options for deepening military-technical cooperation with Argentina

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov held a business meeting with Argentine Defense Minister Luis Petri. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Dmytro Klimenkov's meeting with the Argentine Defense Minister was part of a working visit to the country by a government delegation headed by Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Ukraine looks forward to deepening military-technical cooperation with Argentina. I am confident that this will contribute to strengthening our defense capabilities and the exchange of advanced technologies and knowledge - Dmytro Klimenkov said.

In addition, the Ukrainian delegation discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in the defense sector with Argentina's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Religions Diana Mondino.

Our strategy envisages the establishment of joint defense enterprises to localize production and purchase weapons. These are steps that will have a positive impact on Ukraine's defense capabilities - explained the Deputy Minister of Defense.

Addendum

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the Ukrainian formula for peace, which was previously presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian delegation invited the leaders of Argentina to join the First Peace Summit as one of the leaders in the implementation of the UN Charter under the Peace Formula.

Recall

The Ministry of Economy said that Ukraine and Argentina are discussing the possibility of deepening cooperation in several strategic sectors, including defense.

In addition, Argentina is considering helping Ukraine restore energy and civilian infrastructure damaged by Russian missile attacks.