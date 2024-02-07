The Ministry of Defense reacted to the decision to create the Unmanned Systems Forces

Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov noted the importance of the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces, noting that this is an important moment in the country's development. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Rustem Umerov is convinced that the creation of a new military branch in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a significant step in the development of national defense. After all, it involves the introduction of new doctrines, methods of application, planning and orders, as well as the introduction of innovative approaches and technologies.

The creation of a new type of troops in the Armed Forces is an important step in the development of the Ukrainian army. New doctrines, employment, planning, and orders. New approaches. New technologies ," Rustem Umerov said.

The Defense Minister also emphasized that unmanned systems have already created an advantage for Ukraine on the battlefield.

The next steps for the Unmanned Systems Forces are to learn from the experience and scale up. To Victory! - Rustem Umerov said.

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an important decree marking the beginning of the creation of a new kind of troops in the Ukrainian Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation welcomed the decision to create the Unmanned Systems Force