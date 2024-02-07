The Ministry of Defense reacted to the decision to create the Unmanned Systems Forces

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101889 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128669 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129832 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171337 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169277 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275524 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177829 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167008 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244248 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101565 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85340 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81938 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94302 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34812 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275524 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244248 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229464 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254913 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240809 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3075 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128669 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103691 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103823 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120130 views
The Ministry of Defense reacted to the decision to create the Unmanned Systems Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30772 views

President Zelenskyy has signed a decree creating a new type of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the Unmanned Systems Force. According to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, this is an important step in the modernization of Ukraine's military potential.

Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov noted the importance of the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces, noting that this is an important moment in the country's development. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Rustem Umerov is convinced that the creation of a new military branch in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a significant step in the development of national defense. After all, it involves the introduction of new doctrines, methods of application, planning and orders, as well as the introduction of innovative approaches and technologies.

The creation of a new type of troops in the Armed Forces is an important step in the development of the Ukrainian army. New doctrines, employment, planning, and orders. New approaches. New technologies

 ," Rustem Umerov said.

The Defense Minister also emphasized that unmanned systems have already created an advantage for Ukraine on the battlefield.

The next steps for the Unmanned Systems Forces are to learn from the experience and scale up. To Victory!

- Rustem Umerov said.

Recall

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an important decree marking the beginning of the creation of a new kind of troops in the Ukrainian Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation welcomed the decision to create the Unmanned Systems Force06.02.24, 20:50 • 30692 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

