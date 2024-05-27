The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine provides clarification on French instructors

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has issued a telegram explaining the reception of instructors from partner countries, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that since February 2024, Ukraine has expressed interest in the prospect of receiving foreign instructors in Ukraine.

As of now, we are still in discussions with France and other countries on this issue. the report says

The Ministry of Defense, together with the General Staff, has begun internal work on relevant documents on this issue in order to avoid wasting time on coordinating bureaucratic issues once a decision is made.

