The Ministry of Defense is changing its approach to tenders for the supply of food for the Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the State Enterprise "State Logistics Operator" presented a new architecture for food procurement, which will start on April 1, 2024. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense in the tg-channel, UNN writes.

"DOT is working to make the status of a supplier to the Armed Forces of Ukraine a source of pride for honest businesses. Zero tolerance to corruption, professionalism and openness to society are the basis of our cooperation with market participants. Together, we must provide the Armed Forces with quality food so that they can focus on their main mission," said Arsen Zhumadilov, Director General of DOT, during a meeting with representatives of retailers.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the main task of the proposed model is to involve honest business in the continuous and high-quality nutrition of soldiers. Supply from chains is one of the elements of the new architecture, which also includes supplies directly from manufacturers and the involvement of professional logistics partners.

The head of the DOT has repeatedly stated that his priority is to participate in tenders for the supply of food to domestic producers and gradually eliminate intermediaries from them.

"First, we build all our procurement strategies in such a way as to enable manufacturers to participate directly in our tenders. That is, we work not through intermediaries, but with those who directly produce certain products. If these are residents of Ukraine, i.e. our domestic national producers, then we are talking about them. If something is not produced in Ukraine, in principle, or is not produced in sufficient quantities, and we work with foreign manufacturers, we will make efforts to enter into contractual relations with them directly," Zhumadilov said.

