The Ministry of Defence is creating six defense technology centers to strengthen the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is developing a system of specialized defence technology centres. The Main Directorate for the Development of Unmanned Systems Capabilities and the Main Directorate for the Development of Missile Weapons and Artillery Capabilities have already been established. The Ministry of Defence reports this, UNN writes.

Details

As Minister of Defence Yevhenii Khmara noted, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will determine the military's needs based on combat experience, while specialized centres will oversee the implementation of ready-made technological solutions.

Our task is to provide the military, on time and in sufficient quantities, with precisely the weapons and technologies that are necessary and deliver real results and an advantage on the battlefield. To this end, we are introducing a clear algorithm. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine determines needs based on combat experience, while the specialized centres of the Ministry of Defence oversee the implementation of ready-made effective solutions for the front - the minister said.

Each centre will be responsible for a separate area of defence technology development. The Main Directorate for the Development of Unmanned Systems Capabilities and the Main Directorate for the Development of Missile Weapons and Artillery Capabilities have already been established.

The next step is to establish four more centres:

air defence;

electronic intelligence and electronic warfare, navigation systems and remote-control technologies;

space policy and technologies;

deep-strike systems.

Overall, the system will cover six areas. Its goal is to transform the military's needs into modern technological solutions to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.

Group control of drones has allowed the delivery of supplies to the front to be doubled, says the Ministry of Defense