The Ministry of Agrarian Policy presented the draft law on the "state agrarian register"

Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and food for digital development, digital transformation and digitalization Denys Bashlyk presented the draft law of Ukraine No. 11063 "on the state agrarian register". This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the presentation of the draft law took place at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on digital transformation.

The ministry said in a statement that the draft law was developed to improve the mechanism for providing state support to agricultural producers, in particular, through the state agrarian register system. In addition, the document regulates the functioning of the Dar in accordance with the requirements of the law of Ukraine "on public electronic registers".

What the draft law provides for:

· expanding the circle of Dar users to support not only agricultural producers, but also water user organizations, agricultural entities, and domestic machine-building enterprises for the agro-industrial complex;

· regulation of the legal status of the gift and sources of its financing;

· ensuring the possibility of forming extracts from the state agrarian register;

· determination of the rights and obligations of users of the state agrarian register;

· mandatory use of Dar data when providing state support or at the expense of local budgets, international technical assistance, agricultural grants or other assistance;

· providing partial guarantees on credit obligations to small and medium-sized agricultural enterprises;

· insurance of agricultural products.

According to Bashlyk, the adoption of the law will promote the use of Dar as an effective tool for providing transparent support to agricultural producers. Users will be able to apply for help in a convenient automated mode.

