Farmers from frontline regions can receive sunflower seeds free of charge: who will receive assistance

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70786 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105116 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148109 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152340 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248888 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173783 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165091 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148271 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225102 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102160 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41689 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36471 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54798 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48658 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248889 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211281 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237069 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223933 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70803 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48658 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54798 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112621 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113544 views
Farmers from frontline regions can receive sunflower seeds free of charge: who will receive assistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44442 views

The government will provide free sunflower seeds to farmers in the frontline and affected areas who previously applied for corn seeds but did not have sufficient stocks, allowing them to cultivate 5 to 500 hectares in several regions and potentially generate about UAH 360 million in revenue.

The government is ready to provide sunflower seeds free of charge to farmers from the frontline and affected areas who previously applied for corn seeds, but did not have enough stocks. This was stated by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details 

 Up to 40 sowing units (one sowing unit is 150 thousand seeds) of sunflower will be available to agricultural producers cultivating 5 to 500 hectares in such areas:

  • Dnipropetrovsk
  • Kyivska
  • Kharkivska,
  • Sumy
  • Chernihiv.

Sowing season 2024: farmers sowed almost 70 thousand hectares of early spring crops despite the war11.03.24, 23:09 • 47010 views

Assistance is offered to farmers who previously applied through the State Agrarian Register (SAR) for corn seeds, but did not have enough stocks of the crop 

- the Ministry of Reintegration said. 

The agency emphasizes that there is no need to submit a new application through the SAS. The organizers will contact those who have applied for corn seeds themselves.

Addendum

In total, Lidea Ukraine will deliver 2,858 sowing units of sunflower to farmers through the USAID AGRO Program. The delivery will be organized by the All-Ukrainian Association of Communities.

The Ministry of Reintegration predicts that the harvest from the donated seeds will bring farmers approximately UAH 360 million in revenue. This will help restore agricultural production in war-affected communities.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a procedure for compensating farmers for 80% of the costs of humanitarian demining of their own or leased agricultural land, which aims to speed up the cleanup of contaminated areas and enable businesses to resume operations in the de-occupied territories.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyAgronomy news

