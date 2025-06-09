The Martian apparatus captured a unique image of a volcano piercing through the clouds

NASA's "2001 Mars Odyssey" orbiter captured a rare image of the Arsia Mons volcano on Mars, whose peak pierced the morning cloud layer.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

Details

The image was taken on May 2 before dawn using the THEMIS camera, which operates in the visible and infrared spectra. The extinct volcano Arsia Mons, which is approximately 20 km high and approximately 450 km in diameter, is one of the three giant volcanoes in the Tharsis region. For comparison, Mount Maunaloa on Earth is about 9 km high and 121 km in diameter.

The THEMIS camera is capable of rotating the device by 90°, which allows you to shoot the so-called edge of the atmosphere (limb). This is only the fourth such shooting since 2023.

We chose Arsia Mons, hoping to see the top peek out from behind the morning clouds. And she did not disappoint - said Jonathan Hill, head of THEMIS camera operations.

We are observing really significant seasonal differences in these horizon images. This gives us new clues about how the atmosphere of Mars changes over time - said NASA planetary scientist Michael D. Smith.

Reference

The Odyssey spacecraft is the longest-running mission in orbit around Mars – it was launched in 2001. THEMIS not only photographs the surface of Mars, but also allows detecting subsurface deposits of water ice, as well as observing the satellites Phobos and Deimos.

American spacecraft lands on the Moon for the first time in 50 years