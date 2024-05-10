The longest air alert for the region during the war continues in Kharkiv region - media

The air alert in Kharkiv region has lasted more than 9 hours. According to Suspilne Kharkiv, this is the longest air alert for the region during the war, UNN reports.

The air alert for Kharkiv and the region was announced at 09:03 on May 10. As of 18:15, it has lasted 9 hours and 12 minutes.

The duration of the longest air raid before that was 9 hours and 11 minutes.

Explosion occurs in Kharkiv - media

As of May 10, 4154 air raid alarms were sounded in Kharkiv region, according to the alerts system.

The average duration of an alarm in Kharkiv region is 51 minutes.

According to media reports, Kharkiv region ranks second among all regions of Ukraine in terms of the number of air alerts. Donetsk region is in first place.

It is noted that these data are approximate, as the official source with information about air raids appeared only on March 15, 2022.