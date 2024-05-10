The longest air alert for the region during the war continues in Kharkiv region - media
The air raid in Kharkiv region lasted more than 9 hours, setting a new record for the longest air raid during the war.
The air alert in Kharkiv region has lasted more than 9 hours. According to Suspilne Kharkiv, this is the longest air alert for the region during the war, UNN reports.
Details
The air alert for Kharkiv and the region was announced at 09:03 on May 10. As of 18:15, it has lasted 9 hours and 12 minutes.
The duration of the longest air raid before that was 9 hours and 11 minutes.
As of May 10, 4154 air raid alarms were sounded in Kharkiv region, according to the alerts system.
The average duration of an alarm in Kharkiv region is 51 minutes.
According to media reports, Kharkiv region ranks second among all regions of Ukraine in terms of the number of air alerts. Donetsk region is in first place.
It is noted that these data are approximate, as the official source with information about air raids appeared only on March 15, 2022.