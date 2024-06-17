The list of consumers with guaranteed electricity supply will be reduced in Ukraine: What to prepare for

We are now in the final stages of optimizing the list of consumers with guaranteed electricity supply. As a result, this list should be significantly reduced. This will lead to a reduction in the duration of power outages. This was reported by the Prime Minister's Advisor on Energy Yuriy Boyko on one of the Ukrainian TV channels, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"We are now at the final stage of optimizing the list of consumers with guaranteed electricity supply. Based on the results of this work, this list should be significantly reduced. This will make it possible to distribute the electricity limit even more evenly, which should lead to a wider range of consumers covered by the schedules, but at the same time to a reduction in the duration of such outages," said Boyko.

He said he expects a decision on this to be made tomorrow.

"Now we are talking about... defining the criteria that will be used at the regional level to decide on the list of consumers with guaranteed electricity supply... The application of stricter criteria will lead to a reduction in the number of such consumers and, accordingly, to an even more uniform application of schedules," Boyko explained.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, reportedthat in the next few weeks the situation in the Ukrainian energy system will be much more difficult than it is now.

