In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The leader of the right-wing party of the Netherlands, Wilders, declared his readiness to help Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25829 views

The leader of the far-right Dutch Freedom Party said he supports assistance to Ukraine and called Russia's war against Ukraine illegal and barbaric.

The leader of the right-wing party of the Netherlands, Wilders, declared his readiness to help Ukraine

The leader of the far-right populist Freedom Party (PVV) of the Netherlands, Geert Wilders, said he supports any assistance to Ukraine. He wrote about this in X, UNN reports .

PVV supports Ukraine and is ready to discuss any form of assistance. But the outgoing government cannot sign a ten-year agreement,

- Wilders said.

Details

He also added that the war that Russia started against Ukraine two years ago can only be called illegal and barbaric.

Recall

The Netherlands and the European Commission will host an international conference in The Hague on April 2 to discuss justice for Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
European Commission
The Hague
Netherlands
Ukraine
