The leader of the right-wing party of the Netherlands, Wilders, declared his readiness to help Ukraine

The leader of the far-right populist Freedom Party (PVV) of the Netherlands, Geert Wilders, said he supports any assistance to Ukraine. He wrote about this in X, UNN reports .

PVV supports Ukraine and is ready to discuss any form of assistance. But the outgoing government cannot sign a ten-year agreement, - Wilders said.

Details

He also added that the war that Russia started against Ukraine two years ago can only be called illegal and barbaric.

Recall

The Netherlands and the European Commission will host an international conference in The Hague on April 2 to discuss justice for Ukraine.