The Kyiv Metro has changed the schedule of the "green" line during peak hours

In Kyiv, during peak hours, trains on the metro’s “green” line will run according to a special timetable. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Approximately from 7:30 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 20:00, train movement is regulated by dispatchers. This is due to restrictions on the Southern Bridge, where only one metro train may be present at a time. Therefore, trains alternately turn around at the Vydubychi and Osokorky stations, the post says.

At other times, the metro will operate according to its regular schedule.

Passengers are asked to take the temporary changes into account when planning their journeys - the Kyiv City State Administration emphasizes.

Reminder

In Kyiv, the green metro line will now operate during a yellow alert. At the red alert level, service on the above-ground section will be suspended. Before passenger service began, trains made test runs in both directions.